Mowasalat Conducts Training Session On Institutional Risk Management

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with the State Audit Bureau of Qatar, Mowasalat (Karwa) successfully conducted a comprehensive training session on institutional risk management.

This pivotal event was conducted with participants from across all departments of the company, and led by

H E Sheikh Sultan bin Naif Al Thani, Director of the Risk and Quality Assurance Department at the State Audit Bureau of Qatar. The training, designed to enhance risk management practices across various sectors in Qatar, focused on identifying and analyzing the key risks that could potentially limit the achievement of national economic strategies aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

H E Sheikh Sultan bin Naif Al Thani remarked,“We must be vigilant and alert to a range of risks that could potentially limit the achievement of the country's ambitions. It is essential that we proactively manage these risks to ensure our continued growth and stability.”