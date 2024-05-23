Cyngn Scales Up Commercialization Of Autonomous Mobile Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Cyngn scales up commercialization of autonomous mobile robots

Cyngn has revealed several commercial and technological accomplishments from the first quarter of 2024, including valuable progress with renowned brands like John Deere and Rivian, the expansion of its distribution network, and key collaborations aimed at advancing the company's artificial intelligence and robotics technologies.

As Cyngn progresses through 2024, the company says it remains focused on scaling to capitalize on opportunities with major heavy manufacturing

, automotive, and defense corporations.

Lior Tal, Cyngn's chairman and CEO, says:“Q1 showcased our achievement to be chosen by a marquee customer like John Deere. Our product offering achieves immense validation from being selected by a world-leading brand like Deere.

“Alongside valuable existing deployments that continued through the last several months, we conducted initial deployments at a number of new organizations across manufacturing

and logistics.

“This progress with additional initial deployments continues to underscore the manufacturing

sector's growing need for AVs and underpins the commercial momentum of our autonomous DriveMod solutions.”

“This quarter, we also published the results of a study conducted through our production deployment with US Continental, where our vehicles

automated nearly 900 monthly trips.

“The study revealed that our vehicles

not only achieved a 4x increase in efficiency but also created opportunities for employee promotions.

“In addition, RobotLAB joined the Cyngn Distributor Network, paving the way for joint sales efforts. We also aligned ourselves with Nvidia to power DriveMod's artificial intelligence, secured our 19th US patent, and released our auto-unhitch feature.

“As we progress into 2024, Cyngn remains committed to developing state of the art Technology

and accelerating our sales efforts to create commercial success. I am excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”