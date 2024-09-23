Al Khulaifi Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of 79Th UN General Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met separately on Monday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigrants of the Lebanese Caretaker HE Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) HE Al Taher Salem Al Baour, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye HE Nuh Yilmaz, the US Special Envoy for Yemen HE Timothy Lenderking, and Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs of the United States of America HE Roger Carstens, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.

The meetings discussed the cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, in addition to regional and international developments.



Doha Forum, International Peace Institute sign MoU to collaborate in content development Qatar participates in high-level session on 'Laying the Foundation for a Digital Future for All' at 79th UNGA

Read Also