16-Year-Old Indian Teenager Praggnanandhaa Beats World Chess Champion Carlsen

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

India's teenage chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has won praise for a stunning victory over world number one in an championship.



Praggnanandhaa, 16, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at age 10, beat Carlsen late on Monday at the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.



“It's about time to go to bed as I don't think I will have dinner at 2.30 in the morning,” a visibly calm Praggnanandhaa said after the 39-move victory playing black. Others have beaten Carlsen – including Indians Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna – but Praggnanandhaa is the youngest since the Norwegian became world champion in 2013.



Anand, a five-time world champion and acclaimed as the greatest chess player India has produced, tweeted:“Always proud of our talents! Very good day for @rpragchess.”



Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar also joined in the praise for Chennai-born Praggnanandhaa, widely regarded as a future world title challenger.



“What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

