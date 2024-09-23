Doha Forum, International Peace Institute Sign Mou To Collaborate In Content Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Doha Forum and the International Peace Institute have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing content to address issues related to global governance and help shape the agenda of the Doha Forum's annual flagship event, scheduled to be held from December 7-8, under the theme "The Innovation Imperative."

Under the MoU, the Institute joins the Doha Forum's expanded of partners, which includes world-class research centers in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Doha Forum by the Forum's General Manager Maha Al Kuwari, and on behalf of the International Peace Institute by HH Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein, President of the Institute.

Commenting on the partnership with the International Peace Institute, Maha Al Kuwari said that the Doha Forum regularly participates in global discussions, culminating in a new edition of the Forum in December each year in Doha. In light of the Forum's strengthening presence and our partnerships around the world, the forum is pleased to work with the International Peace Institute and advance the critical dialogue that affects us all.

In turn, HH Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein pointed out that the Doha Forum and the International Peace Institute have common goals centered around promoting dialogue and inspiring innovation to address the most pressing and interconnected challenges facing us around the world.

His Highness voiced his gratitude for the partnership with the Doha Forum, which will enhance the objectives of the Institute and the Forum by organizing joint activities and events, including organizing the event held on the sidelines of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in 2024, which will share key ideas of the Doha Forum with the international relations community in New York to pave the way for practical discussions to be held during the Forum next December.

