Qatar Participates In High-Level Session On 'Laying The Foundation For A Digital Future For All' At 79Th UNGA

New York: The State of Qatar has participated in a high-level panel discussion titled " Laying the Foundation for a Digital Future for All," held alongside the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Minister of Communications and Information HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai represented the State of Qatar in the session.

The session highlighted key strategies to foster an inclusive, secure digital future and explored opportunities presented by the Global Digital Compact, alongside practical applications of artificial intelligence.

The session, which covered three main topics, including digital technology, peace and security, and sustainable development and financing, was organized by a consortium of relevant UN programs, including the United Nations Development Program, the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and the International Telecommunication Union.

On the sidelines of the session, HE Al Mannai met with HE Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union. During their meeting, they discussed avenues for collaborative efforts to support international initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive and sustainable digital connectivity. The two sides also explored possible ways to enhance technological innovation and foster cooperation in the areas of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

As part of strengthening bilateral relations with international institutions, HE Al Mannai also met with HE Amandeep Singh Gill, Head of the Secretariat of the United Nations Secretary-General's High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation. The discussion touched on mechanisms for cooperation in the areas of digital transformation, capacity building in the digital sector, and the development of telecommunications infrastructure, all aimed at enhancing the role of technology in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

It is worth noting that this year's session of the United Nations General Assembly is being held under the theme "Unity in Diversity: Promoting Peace, Sustainable Development, and Human Dignity for All, Everywhere". The general debates are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 24, and will continue until the 30th of the same month.