Beirut: The Lebanese of has announced that the death toll in Israeli raids on southern Lebanon Monday has risen to 274 dead and 1,042 injured.

The intense have forced hundreds of Lebanese families to flee towards the capital Beirut and mountain villages.

Firas Abiad, the caretaker of Health in the Lebanese government, said in a press that the has issued a list of shelters available for displaced people from the south, with a focus on those suffering from cancer and chronic diseases so that they can complete their treatment.

The previous death toll had indicated 182 dead and 727 injured.

The Israeli army continues to launch a series of violent raids on several villages and towns in southern and eastern Lebanon.

