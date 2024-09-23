Ukrainian World Congress To Hold General Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian World (UWC) announced its annual general meeting on October 26.

This is according to the UWC website , seen by Ukrinform.

"This multi-hour session will allow participants to review the UWC's activities from 2023-2024 and outline future efforts to support Ukraine. The meeting will focus on coordinating global Ukrainian initiatives, countering Russian disinformation, and strengthening the UWC's worldwide network," the Congress stated.

The program will also include tribute to the late UWC first vice-president Stefan Romaniw.

It will be recalled that on September 13, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha met with the UWC delegation led by President Paul Grod, during which he expressed gratitude to the Congress for its constant support of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and outlined the main priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.