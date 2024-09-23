عربي


Kuwait FM Participates In Arab League Ministerial Session

9/23/2024 8:10:22 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya participated in the annual coordination meeting of the Arab League ministerial council countries' foreign ministers, which took place Monday on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.
Al-Yahya headed the Kuwaiti delegation and various issues on the agenda were discussed, including the current UN General Assembly session work.
One of the persistent issue during the meeting was the Palestinian topic, the peace process in the Middle East, and the current developments in the region and international arena.
Ways to enhance coordination between the Arab League and United Nations was also tackled during the meeting. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

