YSS Organises District Level Basketball Tourney For Girls

“The tournament promises to be a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship,” the department said in a statement.

The event witnessed the participation of various schools from the district, fostering healthy competition among the students.

DYSS is organising several other Inter School Zonal Level tournaments across Srinagar in Chess/Table Tennis, Badminton, Football and Basketball. All the eight zones of Srinagar are geared up in conducting diverse sports activities.

The District Level Basketball Tournament at Gindun Ground is also being organised for boys of all age groups, where they could be selected for national level competitions.

