YSS Organises District Level Basketball Tourney For Girls

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- The Department of Youth Services and Sports on Wednesday organised an Inter-School District Level Basketball Tournament for Under-17 girls on Wednesday at Gindun Playfield here. The event focused on slogans of“Drug Free Srinagar” and“Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.”
“The tournament promises to be a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship,” the department said in a statement.ADVERTISEMENT
The event witnessed the participation of various schools from the district, fostering healthy competition among the students.
DYSS is organising several other Inter School Zonal Level tournaments across Srinagar in Chess/Table Tennis, Badminton, Football and Basketball. All the eight zones of Srinagar are geared up in conducting diverse sports activities.
The District Level Basketball Tournament at Gindun Ground is also being organised for boys of all age groups, where they could be selected for national level competitions. Read Also Kashmir University Holds Intra-University Road Race KU's Volleyball Intramural Activities Conclude
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22052024000215011059ID1108247507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.