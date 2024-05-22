               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Jacqueliene Fernandez Dazzles In Ivory


5/22/2024 2:01:04 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez stunned at the Cannes Film Festival with her exquisite fashion choices. She first dazzled in a gold bodycon dress and later in an ivory outfit adorned with beadwork. Complemented by a diamond necklace and sleek high bun, she shared her excitement about representing BMW and the Southeast Asian diaspora

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Jacqueliene Fernandez dazzles in ivory

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled at Cannes in a gold bodycon dress and later in an elegant ivory outfit, representing BMW and the Southeast Asian diaspora with grace and excitement

Jacqueliene at Cannes

Jacqueline Fernandez made waves at the Cannes Film Festival with stunning fashion choices

Jacqueliene in Ivory

Jacqueline wore a pristine ivory dress with intricate beadwork and embroidery, enhancing her beauty

Cannes 2024

She complemented her look with a diamond necklace and a sleek high bun with fringes

Jacqueline at Cannes 2024

Jacqueline shared photos on social media, posing by the sea and enjoying the beach, captioning them about soaking up the Cannes sun and magic

Jacqueline at Cannes 2024

She expressed her excitement and gratitude in an interview for representing BMW and the Southeast Asian diaspora on a global stage

Jacqueline at Cannes 2024

Her presence at Cannes highlighted her role in representing the Southeast Asian community and walking the prestigious red carpet

Jacqueline at Cannes 2024

Her Cannes appearances not only highlighted her fashion prowess but also underscored her role as a global cultural ambassador

MENAFN22052024007385015968ID1108245832


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search