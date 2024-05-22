Cannes Film Festival 2024: Jacqueliene Fernandez dazzles in ivory

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez stunned at the Cannes Film Festival with her exquisite fashion choices. She first dazzled in a gold bodycon dress and later in an ivory outfit adorned with beadwork. Complemented by a diamond necklace and sleek high bun, she shared her excitement about representing BMW and the Southeast Asian diaspora
