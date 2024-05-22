Delhi Metro Services To Start Early On May 25 - Check Lok Sabha Elections Voting Day Train Timings

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that on May 25, the day of voting in the national capital, metro train services on all routes will start from 4 am.
DMRC said:“On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25th May, Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 am so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am.”“After 6:00 am, normal Metro train services will run throughout the day,” DMRC added.
