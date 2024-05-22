Bahrain's King participates in diplomatic outreach through two visits to Moscow, Beijing

(MENAFN) According to reports from the Bahrain News Agency, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, currently presiding over the Arab Summit, is scheduled to visit Moscow today, Wednesday. This visit comes in response to an invitation extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and aims to facilitate discussions on various fronts, including bilateral cooperation between Bahrain and Russia, as well as addressing regional and international developments. Notably, discussions will also encompass outcomes from the recently concluded 33rd Arab Summit, which Bahrain hosted on May 16.



The agency elaborated that following his engagements in Russia, King Hamad will proceed to Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. In Beijing, he is set to participate in the opening session of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum. During his visit, discussions will span topics ranging from enhancing cooperative ties between Bahrain and China to navigating current regional and international challenges. Additionally, the outcomes of the third Arab summit will likely feature prominently in the discussions, underscoring the importance of ongoing dialogue and collaboration between Arab nations and their international partners.



This diplomatic outreach underscores Bahrain's commitment to fostering constructive relationships with key global players like Russia and China. By engaging in discussions that encompass bilateral cooperation and broader regional dynamics, King Hamad's visits signify a proactive approach to addressing shared challenges and advancing mutual interests on the international stage.

MENAFN22052024000045015682ID1108244635