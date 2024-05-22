Israeli FM Instructs Recall Of Ambassadors To Ireland, Norway

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, May 22 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israeli regime's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, said today, he has instructed the immediate recall of the regime's ambassadors to Ireland and Norway, for consultations, in light of the two countries' decisions to recognise a Palestinian state.– NNN-MA'AN

