Gurmeet Hasn’T Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary spoke about the kind of dedication it takes to maintain his physique and revealed he has not eaten a samosa in 14 years.
Gurmeet took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he shared pictures of his perfectly chiseled body and washboard abs.
For the caption, he wrote:“It's been 14 years since I last ate a samosa, even though I love them! That's the kind of dedication it takes to maintain my physique. Filming almost every day, yet never forgetting my workouts and diet. & Stay focused, stay committed!”
Gurmeet is not just an actor but also a trained martial artist. Born in Bhagalpur, Bihar, Gurmeet shot to fame after portraying Lord Rama in the show 'Ramayan'. He was then seen in shows such as 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara'.
He was seen in reality shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5'. In 2015, he made his Bollywood debut with 'Khamoshiyan'. He was then seen in films such as 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Paltan' to name a few.
