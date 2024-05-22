Neha Sharma On Paparazzi And Their 'Rozi Roti': 'I Feel They Work Very Hard'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) The lead actress of the courtroom drama 'Illegal', Neha Sharma has opened up on the paparazzi culture, saying there are times when you don't want to be photographed, but she still poses because it's their (paps) "rozi roti" (daily bread).

Neha, who was last seen in the movie 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' shared: "The industry is speaking a lot about the pap culture and I feel they work very hard. Actually, when you meet them, you hear their stories and it's very interesting and fun to connect with them."

"There are times when you look your absolute worst and don't want to be photographed, but I give in and pose because they have put all that work for me. They have their family and it's a means for their 'rozi roti'," added Neha.

The third season of 'Illegal' stars Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, and Zayn Marie Khan.

The series delves into the complexities of the legal industry, blending drama with themes of love, lust, trust, betrayal, and

'Illegal 3' will air on JioCinema from May 29.