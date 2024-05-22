Traffic Law Violators Cannot Exit Qatar, 50% Discount For Early Fine Payment: MOI

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Effective September 1, 2024, individuals with traffic violations will not be permitted to travel outside Qatar through any borders, until all fines and due payments are paid.

Ministry of Interior's Director of Public Relations Department, Brigadier Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah announced this in a press conference held today, May 22, 2024.

It said, "effective from September 1, 2024, traffic law violators will not be allowed to leave the country through any state borders (land, air, and sea) without paying the fines and dues through the (Metrash2) application, Ministry of Interior website, traffic sections, or unified service centers."



The same rule applies for mechanical vehicles that exit the country for which a permit must be obtained. To obtain the permit, the vehicle must not have any outstanding traffic violations, the final destination or point of arrival for the vehicle must be specified and the applicant must be the owner of the vehicle or present proof of owner's consent to exit the country. Vehicle exit permit is not required for vehicles bound for GCC countries and for goods transporting vehicles.

"Vehicles bound for the GCC countries (point of arrival) can leave the country provided they have no traffic violations, and the driver is either the owner or has the owner's consent," said the traffic department in its press statement.

Meanwhile as a step to encourage early payment of traffic violation fine, the deparment announced that Qatari citizens, residents, visitors and citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries will be eligible for a 50% discount on the fine.

A 50% discount on the value of traffic violations for all mechanical vehicles will be applied from June 1, 2024, until August 31, 2024. The discount includes violations recorded within no more than three years.



