Norway’s Prime Minister declares recognition of Palestine as state

(MENAFN) Norway's Premier, Jonas Gahr Store, delivered a significant announcement on Wednesday, revealing Norway's decision to formally recognize Palestine as a state. This declaration, as conveyed in a government statement, underscores Norway's commitment to fostering peace and stability in the tumultuous Middle East region.



In his address, Premier Store articulated the imperative of upholding the vision of a two-state solution, particularly amidst the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the area, which has exacted a devastating toll in terms of lives lost and injuries sustained. Recognizing Palestine as a state, as emphasized by Store, is seen as a crucial step towards advancing the prospect of a durable and equitable political resolution that addresses the aspirations and rights of both Israelis and Palestinians alike.



The announcement marks a significant milestone in Norway's diplomatic engagement with the Middle East, reflecting the country's unwavering commitment to promoting dialogue, reconciliation, and peaceful coexistence in the region. According to the government statement, Norway's formal recognition of Palestine is slated to take effect on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.



Premier Store reiterated the fundamental principle that a two-state solution remains indispensable for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East. He emphasized that the establishment of a viable Palestinian state is not only a prerequisite for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but also a foundational element for fostering broader peace and security in the region.

MENAFN22052024000045015839ID1108243267