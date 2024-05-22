Geyser Blast Claims Life Of Budgam Resident, Two Family Members Injured

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Tragedy struck early Wednesday morning in Narkara area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district, when a geyser explosion at a local residence resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. The incident occurred at the home of Manzoor Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Gani Dar.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that explosion caused significant structural damage to the house, leading to its collapse.ADVERTISEMENT
Manzoor Ahmad Dar, who was inside at the time, was buried under the rubble and died on the spot. Rescue teams managed to extricate two family members from the debris, who sustained various injuries in the incident.
The injured were swiftly transported to JVC hospital in Srinagar, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.
