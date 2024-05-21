IDF Only Security Force Capable Of Preventing Terror Resurgence In Gaza, Says Netanyahu

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, May 22 (IANS) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the IDF is the only security force capable of preventing a resurgence of terrorism in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister said that the Israel Defense Forces will maintain the freedom to operate in Gaza after the war.

However, Netanyahu said that he was for a civilian administration in Gaza which did not support Hamas or the destruction of Israel.

The statement of the Israeli premier comes amid pressure from within and outside the country regarding the administration of Gaza after the end of the ongoing war with Hamas.

The Prime Minister of Israel also said that he wants the reconstruction of Gaza done by moderate Arab countries with the support of the International community.

It may be recalled that Arabian countries had always asserted that they would not assist in the reconstruction of Gaza unless Israel supported a move for the Palestinian state.

Netanyahu categorically denied any Palestinian Authority rule in a post-war situation in Gaza. He said that he does not want an administration in Gaza that teaches the young generation of Gazians to seek the destruction of Israel