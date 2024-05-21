Ukrainians In Poland Try To Register Businesses That Require Least Amount Of Money

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainians usually try to start a business in Poland that requires the least amount of money to purchase fixed assets, mostly services and online trading.

This was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by Diia in Warsaw .

Diia notes that our compatriots usually try to start a business in Poland that requires the least amount of money to purchase fixed assets. Most of them are services and online trading, but no less popular are education, construction, beauty, consulting services, tourism, real estate services, coffee shops, and IT companies.

When Ukrainians hire staff, they usually employ their own compatriots. This is also for reasons of economy. In the early months, not knowing the language, accounting and taxation, Ukrainian company owners were looking for Polish specialists. But they realised that many, especially small businesses, could not afford them. The first thing that a Ukrainian employer in Poland faces is a request from Polish specialists for a high salary and a small percentage of profits or sales.

"So, Ukrainian companies that are sole proprietors cannot afford to hire Poles. Even companies with 3-4 employees. That is why they usually hire Ukrainians who have already lived in Poland for a long time, are already assimilated, have established social ties, and speak Polish and English fluently," says Victoria Korytnik, head of the Diia centre in Warsaw.

As reported , in 2023, Ukrainians in Poland paid taxes to the Polish budget totalling more than PLN 5 billion.