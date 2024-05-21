Galushchenko, Baerbock Visit Thermal Power Plant Destroyed By Russian Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko has demonstrated to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock the extent of the damage caused to Ukraine's largest thermal power plant by Russia's extensive missile strike.

According to DW, Galushchenko told Baerbock that Russia attacked the thermal power plant when Ukraine lacked air defense missiles and only six of the 11 targets were shot down.

"We lost more than 8 gigawatts in the system... We have restrictions on peak consumption hours during working days. We can balance the system, but it is very difficult... We are preparing for the next winter - this is what we have to do," he told reporters.

Baerbock noted that Russian terror is deliberately destroying civilian infrastructure.

She also said that Ukraine does not have enough air defense equipment to protect critical infrastructure. Thus, Germany is calling on its international partners to provide Ukraine with additional air defense equipment, with the aim of safeguarding not only major urban areas but also critical infrastructure.

“We see that even on warm spring days, electricity consumption has to be reduced because all thermal power plants have been damaged by targeted attacks in recent months," she said.

Baerbock recalled that during her previous visit to Kharkiv, when the air temperature was minus 15 degrees Celsius, she observed people freezing due to a lack of heat supply.

She added that it is difficult to predict the consequences of a delay in the launch of these thermal power plants before winter, and how these will affect electricity and heat consumers.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on May 21 to hold talks with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and meet with other officials.

Photo: Getty Images