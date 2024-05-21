Egyptian, Dutch Foreign Ministers Raise Alarm Over Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot discussed the escalating humanitarian and security crisis in the Gaza Strip in a phone call Tuesday, expressing deep concern over a potential Israeli military operation in Rafah.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt's rejection of any policies that could displace Palestinians or undermine the Palestinian cause. He emphasized the urgent need for international efforts to end the ongoing conflict and initiate a political process leading to an independent Palestinian state based on international law.

The Egyptian minister highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, exacerbated by ongoing Israeli aggression and the obstruction of aid delivery.

He stressed that Israel, as the occupying power, must fulfill its humanitarian responsibilities, including ensuring safe passage for aid through the Rafah border crossing, which it controls. Shoukry called for an immediate end to military operations near the crossing to create a safe environment for aid workers.

Bruins Slot expressed appreciation for Egypt's efforts to resolve the crisis and acknowledged the security risks it faces due to the escalation in Rafah.

She affirmed the Netherlands' call for an immediate ceasefire as the top priority, to increase aid access to Gaza and secure the release of hostages. The Dutch minister reaffirmed her country's support for a two-state solution.

Both ministers agreed to maintain communication with various parties to achieve an immediate ceasefire, enhance humanitarian aid access, and prevent further escalation and a wider conflict in the region.



