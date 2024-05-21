Hyderabadi to Ambur-7 traditional South Indian Biryani

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Biryani is popular in practically every state; however, the flavour varies according to the techniques and spices used to prepare it. South India offers many variations of biryani from different states; believe it or not, each one has a unique taste.

Here are seven types of biryani in South India.

A dum-cooked biryani with basmati rice and marinated meat, known for its rich spices and flavours.

A spicy biryani made with short-grain Seeraga Samba rice, originating from Ambur, Tamil Nadu.

A flavorful and spicy biryani from Chettinad, Tamil Nadu, featuring Seeraga Samba rice and a unique masala blend.

Originating from Bhatkal in Karnataka, this biryani is known for its fiery spices and the use of coconut.

A Tamil Nadu biryani using Seeraga Samba rice, small chunks of meat, and a distinctive peppery flavor.

A spicy and aromatic biryani from Andhra Pradesh, often featuring green chilies and rich masala.