Sudan Medical Syndicate sounds alarm over humanitarian crisis amid current events

(MENAFN) The Sudan Doctors Syndicate has issued a dire assessment of the toll exacted by the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces since April of the preceding year. According to the syndicate, at least 30,000 individuals have lost their lives, while over 70,000 have sustained injuries in the hostilities. However, it is feared that the actual casualty figures surpass these estimates. In response to the escalating humanitarian crisis, the syndicate has urgently appealed to humanitarian organizations to intervene promptly to rescue thousands of civilians trapped in the conflict zones.



In a poignant plea, the syndicate emphasized the critical need for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of humanitarian aid corridors to provide essential assistance to the countless individuals affected by the conflict, particularly those requiring urgent medical attention for their injuries.



Highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict on healthcare infrastructure, the syndicate revealed that approximately 15 million people are deprived of access to healthcare services due to the complete or partial closure of 80 percent of health facilities. Alarmingly, these figures do not encompass health facilities in the state of Al-Jazira, located at the heart of the country.



Furthermore, the syndicate lamented the staggering number of attacks on health facilities and medical personnel, totaling 248 incidents. Such deliberate assaults not only exacerbate the suffering of civilians but also impede the delivery of life-saving medical aid to those in need.



Drawing attention to the profound humanitarian repercussions of the conflict, the syndicate cited reports from international organizations indicating that over 9 million individuals have been internally displaced, while approximately 3 million have sought refuge in neighboring countries. These displacements have occurred amidst extremely challenging economic and humanitarian conditions, rendering the crisis in Sudan one of the largest displacement crises globally.



In light of these distressing realities, the Sudan Doctors Syndicate's urgent appeal underscores the imperative for swift and concerted action to alleviate the suffering of millions caught in the crossfire and address the urgent humanitarian needs arising from the protracted conflict.

