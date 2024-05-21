Kuwaiti-American Joint Military Committee (JMC) Convenes In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- Chief of the Kuwaiti Army General Staff, Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzain, and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Daniel Shapiro chaired the Joint Military Committee (JMC) meeting, held in Kuwait Monday and Tuesday.

Kuwaiti Army said in a press statement that the meeting included holding a number of workshops for the participating teams from both sides, in which joint defense cooperation was reviewed and several related issues and topics discussed.

It added that signing ceremonies for multiple agreements between both sides to enhance the strategic, defensive and military joint interest, and to boost cooperation between the two friendly countries.

It also mentioned that Kuwaiti Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Nasser Al-Sabah and its counterpart Karen Sasahara and many other military officials from both sides participated in the signing ceremonies. (end)

