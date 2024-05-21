'Gullak' Actor Harsh Mayar Says Portraying A Teenager Is Akin To Capturing Lightning In A Bottle

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Harsh Mayar, who essays the role of Aman in the hit streaming series 'Gullak', has opened up on the challenges of depicting his character's transition from a teenager to adult in the show.

The 26-year-old actor said that essaying a teenager on screen is akin to capturing lightning in a bottle.

Shedding light on the complexities of portraying teenage innocence on camera, the actor said:“The art of playing a teenager on camera is like trying to capture lightning in a bottle. Portraying the innocence of a teen while capturing the complexities of their transition to adulthood can pose quite a challenge, even though we've all been through that cycle. You have to tap into this raw, unfiltered energy that teenagers possess, especially today."

He further mentioned: "It's all about finding that sweet spot between naivety and wisdom, and it's not as easy as it looks. For instance, during one scene, I had to channel Aman's frustration with his older brother, Anand. To make it authentic, I had to go back in time and relieve my own teen years and those moments of sibling rivalry. It's these personal reflections that helped me bring a genuine touch to the role."

The show also stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Helly Shah.

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the series follows the life of the Mishra family as it faces new challenges.

'Gullak' season 4 is set to drop on June 7 on Sony LIV.