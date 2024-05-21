Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (范榮彰博士) Opens One-Stop Dental Facility In Shenzhen To Cater To New Consumption Patterns Of Hong Kong Residents

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2024 - The lifting of pandemic travel restrictions has driven a surge of Hong Kongers visiting mainland China for consumption, with dental services becoming a popular spending category. The dental clinic opened in Shenzhen by Dr. Philip Fan, J.P. (范榮彰博士), the former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and the founder of Beame (自有光), has seen tremendous popularity with Hong Kong customers, at one point serving nearly 1,000 per day.
