Ebrahim Raisi Death: Iran Prez's Ring, Said To Be Khomeini's Gift, Found In Crashed Chopper's Wreckage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday, May 19. While navigating through dense fog in the mountainous region of Jolfa in northwestern Iran, their Bell 212 helicopter crashed to the ground. Amid the devastating wreckage, search teams unearthed a ring belonging to President Raisi, which is said to have been a gift from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini.



A video that has gone viral on social media opens with a striking image: an official displaying the ring of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, discovered among the debris of the helicopter crash that occurred on Monday. The footage chronicles the aftermath of the tragic accident that claimed Raisi's life.

The crash occurred as President Raisi and his team were returning from a visit to Iran's border with Azerbaijan. The Bell 212 helicopter, known for its civilian use and roots in the Vietnam War-era UH-1N "Twin Huey," failed to navigate the dense fog enveloping the mountains.

Ebrahim Raisi, a figure known for his hard-line policies and close relationship with Iran's supreme leader, left a controversial legacy. He was involved in the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and played a key role in Iran's uranium enrichment program. His presidency saw increased tensions with neighbouring countries, particularly Israel, which led to a significant drone and missile attack on Israeli territory.

Iranian state media confirmed the crash and the tragic loss of the country's top officials.

