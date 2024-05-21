Indonesia suggests EVs battery factory for Tesla amid optimism over nickel resources

(MENAFN) Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, revealed that the government has proposed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk the construction of an electric car battery factory in Indonesia, a country abundant in nickel resources. This proposal was presented during a meeting involving Musk and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, which took place while attending a water conference on the island of Bali. Minister Pandjaitan explained to reporters that a detailed presentation was made about the potential for building a factory for electric car batteries and cathode precursors—key components in electric vehicle batteries. He stated, "We made a presentation about the possibility of building a factory for electric car batteries, cathode precursor here... We will look into the matter."



Indonesia is eager to capitalize on its vast natural resources, particularly its substantial nickel reserves, to establish related industries. Musk, who heads Tesla and SpaceX and owns the social media platform X, was visiting Bali to launch the "Starlink" satellite internet service. During his visit, Musk also engaged with officials and experts at the conference to discuss global water challenges, suggesting that desalination could address water shortages if sufficient energy resources are available.



According to Indonesian government data, the country currently supplies 40 percent of the world's nickel and has the potential to increase this share to 75 percent by 2030. This makes Indonesia an attractive location for Tesla's potential battery factory, aligning with the nation's strategic goals to harness and develop its natural resource industries.

