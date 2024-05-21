Explosion Heard In Kharkiv, One Person Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion rocked the city of Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The morning in Kharkiv begins with the sound of an explosion," he wrote.

Terekhov also added that the target was a transport infrastructure facility.

"At least one person was injured," the mayor said.