Most Expensive Villas On Artificial Islands Off The Coast Of Dubai Presented

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A project with a floating helipad, residences and sail-to-sailvillas worth up to $68 million has been presented on the artificialislands of Dubai, Azernews reports.

The aim of the Amali Properties - Amali Island project is toprovide services to the richest people who want privacy andexclusivity.

According to the TV channel, the project will consist of 24villas located on two artificial islands off the coast of Dubai villas will be designed in seven different architecturalstyles, which will allow buyers to personalize their home by thesea. Prices start at $13.6 million and go up to $68 million for aprivate island villa Villa Avatea.

Ali Saivani, co-founder of Amali Properties, said that villaowners will be offered "sailing" residences that can be easilyreached by boat. The project will also feature resort amenitiessuch as a 10,000 square foot clubhouse, a floating helipad and afloating tennis court. According to Saivani, the islands arelocated just six minutes by boat from the center of Dubai and 18minutes from Dubai International Airport.

According to the report, 19 of the 24 villas were sold beforethey were commissioned, indicating high demand for them. Sajwaniadded that the Amali Islands offer a unique option compared toother luxury real estate in Dubai.

The project was designed by the architectural firm Elastic tocombine luxury living with nature. "Amali Island" is part of alarge archipelago project made in the form of a world map.