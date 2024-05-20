Mohanlal’S Net Worth: Malayalam Superstar Assets, Income And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy birthday, Mohanlal:

Superstar has made films in various languages, including Telugu and Tamil. We now bring you information about Mohanlal's Net Worth in 2024, car collection, and Pay-per-Movie.

Mohanlal has established himself as one of the most successful and bankable actors in South Indian cinema.

There are several reports about Mohanlal's net worth on the internet, claiming that his fortune is around INR 376 crore, which reflects his status in the business.

According to DNA, his income comprises movie fees (INR 8-17 crore for each film), brand endorsements, event and photoshoot expenses, and luxury products.

Last year, the actor made headlines when he bought a Range Rover - Autobiography for INR 5 crore to add to his pricey automobile collection.

In addition, he has a Toyota Vellfire valued at INR 90 lakhs, a Toyota Land Cruiser worth INR 1.36 crores, and a Mercedes-Benz GL350 priced at roughly INR 78 lakh.

He also has a Lamborghini Urus worth around INR 4 crores, and more vehicles.

According to reports, Mohanlal has a unit in Burj Khalifa's topmost tower, which is claimed to be located on the 29th level of the structure.



Mohanlal owns a lavish home in a prestigious area of Kochi, as well as a few villas and guest houses in and around Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

In addition to the aforementioned properties, Mohanlal reportedly owns hundreds of acres of farmland, with his Kochi farmhouse supposedly being situated on more than 50 acres.