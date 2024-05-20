(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Director-General of Iraq's General Company for Railways has given more details about the role of the consultancy firm Oliver Wyman in the Development Road project.

Younis Al-Kaabi told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the consultation period is limited to 9 months, with the company to provide:



A summary of the financial consultations to the government.

A business plan.

A road map.

Financial steps. An economic model to finance and market the project globally.

He added that Oliver Wyman's involvement is expected to enhance investor confidence in the project's success, and that the study will form a scientific basis for potential participants, including financial and engineering aspects.

The investing company will bear all consulting contract fees, which will [initally] be paid by the Ministry of Transport.

(Source: INA)

The post More details of Oliver Wyman Iraq Contract first appeared on Iraq Business News .