Ukrainian Cleric Charged Over Justifying Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region, the archpriest with the local dioceses of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), who is believed to have been justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and inciting enmity on religious grounds, is facing up to five years in prison if found guilty in court.

That's according to the National Police , Ukrinform reports.

Law enforcers pressed the relevant charges after analyzing his public engagements across social media platforms.

Special examinations appointed by detectives confirmed the malign nature of his activity.

The relevant indictment has been forwarded to court.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian Orthodox Church intends to deploy nearly 1,300 priests to the battlefield in Ukraine to provide "spiritual assistance" to Russian invasion forces.