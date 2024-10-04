Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Truck-Tractor Collision Kills 10, PM Modi Calls Mirzapur Mishap 'Extremely Painful'
Date
10/4/2024 1:15:56 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur 'extremely painful.' Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he said the local administration is helping the victims in every possible way under the supervision of the state government.
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi said,“The road accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in it. May God give them strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured.” He added,“Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”
On October 3, ten labourers were killed while three others were injured after a truck rammed into a tractor near the Kachhwa border, an official informed ANI.
MENAFN04102024007365015876ID1108745849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.