In The Shadow Of Mega-Projects: Pakistan's Kohistan Women Face A Future Without Hope

In the remote valleys of Kohistan, a region fractured into three districts in northern Pakistan, a profound humanitarian crisis unfolds daily, largely obscured from the nation's consciousness. Here, at the intersection of state neglect, deeply entrenched societal norms, and misplaced governmental priorities, women face an especially harsh reality – one that stands as a damning indictment of Pakistan's failing commitment to equitable development and human rights.

The statistics paint a picture of systematic failure that defies comprehension in the 21st century. With a female literacy rate of just 2.95% in Lower Kohistan, the region stands as a stark testament to decades of institutional neglect.[1] The educational infrastructure, or rather the lack thereof, tells an equally grim story: less than ten government middle schools each in Lower and Upper Kohistan districts and Kolai-Palas, with Upper Kohistan and Kolai-Palas, having just one government high school each, while Lower Kohistan has none.[2] This educational desert for girls exists in sharp contrast to the 215 schools established for boys in Lower Kohistan alone, where over 17,000 students are enrolled and nearly 800 teachers work.

Local customs compound the institutional failures. After completing primary education, most girls are considered to have reached maturity and are subsequently married off, effectively ending their educational journey. These traditional practices, unchallenged by state intervention, ensure that generation after generation of women remains trapped in a cycle of illiteracy and dependence. While educational opportunities for girls wither, the Pakistani state's priorities lie elsewhere. In the wake of recent attacks on Chinese nationals, police resources have been extensively mobilized to protect foreign workers involved in various projects in the region.[3] Local law enforcement officials openly declare their preference for protecting Chinese workers over addressing the basic needs of their own citizens, a statement that inadvertently reveals the grotesque distortion of priorities in a region where basic human development is neglected.

The challenges extend far beyond education. Recent announcements of planned street agitation by local residents highlight the comprehensive nature of the region's neglect. Despite being home to major hydropower projects like Dasu and Diamer-Basha, Kohistan suffers from excessive power outages and lacks basic health facilities.[4] The irony is palpable: a region that contributes to Pakistan's energy security cannot even provide its residents reliable electricity. Local officials often hide behind the excuse of“cultural barriers” to explain the dismal state of girls' education. However, investigations by social workers reveal a more insidious problem. Religious leaders actively obstruct progress, profiting from keeping the population, especially women, in the dark. These influential figures reportedly blackmail government departments and NGOs, creating a cycle of corruption that perpetuates educational inequality. Past initiatives, such as providing food items to schools by international organizations, saw temporary increases in attendance but ultimately failed due to a lack of sustained support and genuine commitment to change.

Creating“fake enrollments” to receive benefits from non-profit organizations further exemplifies the cynical exploitation of the region's educational crisis. This practice not only defrauds development organizations but also masks the true extent of educational deprivation among girls in Kohistan. The few teachers who attempt to make a difference find themselves fighting an uphill battle against entrenched societal norms and a complete lack of institutional support. The government's response to these issues has been characteristically inadequate and oftentimes contradictory. Local officials speak of creating“awareness about education” while presiding over districts where even the most basic educational infrastructure for girls is absent. Their expressed concerns about“long-term economic and social problems” due to low literacy seem like a belated recognition of a crisis that has been decades in the making.

According to the District Education Performance Index Report 2023, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa exhibits the greatest intra-provincial differences, with Kolai Palas and Upper Kohistan ranking among the lowest performers.[5] This disparity is not just a statistic; it represents thousands of shattered dreams and unfulfilled potential. The situation in Kohistan represents a microcosm of Pakistan's flawed development paradigm, where progress is measured in terms of mega-projects and foreign investments, while human development, especially of women, remains an afterthought. The state's ability to rapidly mobilize resources to protect foreign workers and investments starkly contrasts its failure to provide basic educational and health facilities to its citizens.

The crisis extends beyond education. The region faces multiple challenges, including inadequate healthcare facilities, lack of clean drinking water, and poor infrastructure. Local government representatives and community leaders have announced plans for street agitation against these issues, highlighting the comprehensive nature of the region's neglect. Despite being rich in natural resources and hosting significant development projects, the benefits of these assets rarely reach the local population, particularly women. As Pakistan pushes forward with its development agenda, the women of Kohistan remain trapped in a cycle of educational deprivation and societal constraints. Their dreams continue to be sacrificed, not just to cultural barriers, but to a system that has consistently failed to prioritize their rights and aspirations. The few education professionals who try to make a difference fight against entrenched societal norms and a lack of institutional support.

Until the Pakistani state recognizes that true development must include all its citizens, particularly its most vulnerable, the women of Kohistan will remain forgotten, their potential untapped, and their futures constrained by the twin forces of societal restrictions and governmental neglect. The crisis in Kohistan is not just a failure of governance; it is a failure of vision, priorities, and, ultimately, basic human rights. As the state continues to prioritize foreign investments over human development, an entire generation of women remains condemned to a future without education, opportunity, or hope.

