US Presidential Polls: Tesla Boss Elon Musk To Attend Trump Rally At Pennsylvania Shooting Site
Date
10/4/2024 1:15:56 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk said he would attend a rally that Donald trump is holding on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, the setting of the first assassination attempt on the former president.
In a post late Thursday New York time on his social platform X, the billionaire wrote,“I will be there to support!” in response to the Republican presidential nominee's post about his return to the site.
