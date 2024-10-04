Navratri 2024: Several People In Uttar Pradesh Fall Ill After Consuming Buckwheat Flour

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Navratri 2024: In Uttar Pradesh, around 120-125 individuals fell ill on Friday, due to an alleged case of food poisoning after consuming buckwheat flour. The affected ones have been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea, and have been referred to a district hospital.

Samples have also been sent to the lab. Bijnor district magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal said that strict action will be taken against the culprits, reported ANI. Kumar also said that the district hospital is collaborating with private doctors to bring treat the ill patients at the earliest, to bring the situation under control.

Traditionally, Buckwheat atta, also known as 'kuttu ka atta' is used for making rotis, puris and other items when people fast for Navratri. It is a gluten freem and nutritious variant, that makes it suitable for consuming when devotees break their fast.

Navratri celebrations for this year began on October 3, and will culminate on October 12, 2024. one of the most auspicious, vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in India, is dedicated to Goddess Durga.

