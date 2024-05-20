Ukrainian-Polish Partnership Basis For Forming Three Seas' Hub - Vice PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a video address on the occasion of the launch of the Baltic Business Forum "Cooperation for the Ukraine Recovery", held in Swinoujscie (Poland), Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk of Ukraine emphasized that the Ukrainian-Polish partnership is an important link in enhancing cooperation in the Black, Baltic and Adriatic seas.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine , Ukrinform saw.

"If we can build a strong Ukrainian-Polish partnership, and on its basis – a strong Hub of the Three Seas, this will ensure prosperity for our peoples for a long time," the deputy prime minister said.

Vereshchuk also emphasized that the key to geopolitical stability in Europe is Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO. Also, according to the deputy head of Ukrainian government, it is critical to further strengthen Ukrainian-Polish relations.

The official, who is also the co-chair of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission, thanked the Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce, in particular, its President Jacek Piehota, for organizing and holding the forum, and the Government of Poland – for cooperation and support. She also expressed her gratitude to Pawel Kowal, Poland's special representative for Ukraine.

The Ministry for Reintegration reports that the purpose of the forum is to strengthen cooperation in the region of the three seas. Politicians, representatives of local self-government bodies, entrepreneurs, and experts from Ukraine, Poland, Türkiye, Germany, and other countries have been meeting at the Baltic Business Forum for the past 16 years.

This year, the participants intend to pay special attention to the prospect of Ukraine joining the European Union and NATO. Security guarantees and reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as Polish-Ukrainian partnership, will also be discussed.

As reported, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk discussed with representatives of the Belgian State Agency for Development Enabel possible cooperation regarding the reintegration of war veterans in Ukraine.