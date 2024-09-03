Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Enemy's EW System And Checkpoint With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (DPSU) destroyed a electronic warfare system, a checkpoint and a firing position of the Russians on the Zaporizhzhia front.

This was reported by the DPSU , Ukrinform saw.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian border guards hit a checkpoint, a firing position, and a stationary EW system of the enemy," the message reads.

"The pilots of combat drones of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service do not leave the enemy any chance, efficiently and accurately destroying all objects of the invaders. As usual, after meeting with Ukrainian drones, all identified targets are immediately destroyed," the DPSU stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Russian Astron-4V long-range visual surveillance systems were destroyed in the operational zone of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Grouping.