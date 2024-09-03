Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Enemy's EW System And Checkpoint With Drones
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (DPSU) destroyed a radio electronic warfare system, a checkpoint and a firing position of the Russians on the Zaporizhzhia front.
This was reported by the DPSU , Ukrinform saw.
"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian border guards hit a checkpoint, a firing position, and a stationary EW system of the enemy," the message reads.
"The pilots of combat drones of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service do not leave the enemy any chance, efficiently and accurately destroying all objects of the invaders. As usual, after meeting with Ukrainian drones, all identified targets are immediately destroyed," the DPSU stressed.
Read also: Sappers remove fragments
of Kh- 101 missile
in Kyiv
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Russian Astron-4V long-range visual surveillance systems were destroyed in the operational zone of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Grouping.
MENAFN03092024000193011044ID1108628881
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.