Climate Crisis And Agriculture: Economic Impacts And Strategic Responses

Nazrin Abdul
Climate change poses significant and extensive threats to the
global economy, impacting both long-term economic growth and
short-term stability. Projections indicate that by 2049, climate
change could cost the global Economy approximately $38 trillion
annually, potentially leading to a 19% contraction in economic
activity.
The research underscores that these losses are six times greater
than the costs associated with mitigating global warming. A primary
concern is the increasing frequency of natural disasters, such as
wildfires and hurricanes, which exacerbate economic damage. The
agrarian sector, including agriculture, is particularly vulnerable
to these changes, which in turn affects broader aspects of human
livelihoods and well-being.
In general, as a result of negative changes in nature in recent
years, the agricultural sector has faced great damage. This global
problem encourages the explore of effective solutions in Azerbaijan
as well.
Thus, the Republic implements various measures in order to
organize the efficient operation of the agricultural sector.
According to "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for
socio-economic development", a clean environment and "green"
growth, which is one of the five National Priorities in the
country, should be realized in the next 6 years. At the same time,
the mentioned National Priorities are also of special importance in
the direction of the implementation of the obligations arising from
the "Transformation of our world: Agenda for sustainable
development until 2030" of the United Nations Organization.
It should be noted that, according to the adopted priorities, a
significant place should be given to the application of
environmentally friendly technologies, the use of clean energy
sources, waste recycling, and the restoration of polluted areas
should be encouraged. This is intended to make an important
contribution to the efforts made in the direction of maintaining
the gas emission that creates a heating effect at a level
consistent with international standards.
Along with the prospective economic development of the country,
the improvement of the environment, rapid restoration and increase
of greenery, efficient use of water resources, and sustainable
energy sources were taken as the basis. This priority envisages the
realization of goals such as a high-quality ecological environment
and a green energy space in the strategic period.
As an example, state programs for the transition to "green
energy" and support for "green agriculture" are implemented in our
country. In this regard, it is worth emphasizing that the Ministry
of Agriculture and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources
have adopted a Joint Action Plan for the support of "Green
Agriculture" in relation to mitigating the adverse effects of
climate change. Within the framework of that Action Plan,
preparation of a plan for adaptation of agriculture to the effects
of climate change, economic benefits of olive, pistachio,
pomegranate, mulberry, etc. measures are being taken to support the
use of plant species, to use the waste generated as a result of
agricultural activity as a source of bioenergy, and other
issues.
Climate change is leading to increased extreme weather events,
such as hurricanes, floods, and droughts. These events cause
significant damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and energy
sectors, resulting in increased economic losses from natural
disasters.
Depletion of resources and price increases in the
agricultural sector
Climate change can lead to a decrease in water and land
resources, reducing agricultural productivity. This, in turn, can
drive up the prices of agricultural products and create food
security issues. In Azerbaijan, addressing these challenges is a
priority. The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency is focusing
on various initiatives, including physical infrastructure projects,
the construction of new reservoirs, the reconstruction of
irrigation canals, the development of new and alternative water
sources, and the study of efficient use of sea, treated waste,
collector-drainage, and rainwater.
Irrigation needs: Altered precipitation patterns can affect the
availability of water for irrigation. In drought-prone areas, this
can lead to increased competition for water resources and higher
irrigation costs.
Water supply: The availability of freshwater from sources such
as rivers and aquifers can be impacted by climate change. Changes
in snowmelt patterns and river flows can affect water availability
for agriculture.
Food security
With rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and
more frequent extreme weather events, ensuring sustainable
agricultural practices is crucial for addressing future challenges
related to the planet and food security. The UN Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO) has highlighted this issue in a
report, which states that by 2050, climate change could reduce
global food production by 10-25 percent. This poses a significant
risk, particularly for developing countries, affecting agricultural
production and farmers' economic situations. To mitigate these
impacts, adopting climate-resilient agricultural practices is
essential. For example, research by the World Bank suggests that
widespread adoption of sustainable farming practices could boost
productivity by up to 50 percent in developing countries.
Access and availability: Changes in agricultural productivity
can impact food availability and prices, affecting access to food,
particularly in regions heavily reliant on agriculture.
Nutritional quality: Climate change can affect the nutritional
quality of crops. For example, higher CO2 levels can reduce the
concentration of essential nutrients in some staple crops.
Suitability of crops: The geographical range of many crops is
changing. Some regions may become unsuitable for traditional crops,
while others may become more suitable. This necessitates the
development and adoption of new crop varieties that are more
resilient to changing conditions.
Pests and diseases: Warmer temperatures and changing
precipitation patterns can expand the range and increase the
prevalence of pests and diseases that affect crops. This can lead
to increased use of pesticides and other control measures,
potentially affecting crop yields and quality.
Soil Erosion: Increased rainfall and extreme weather events can
lead to soil erosion, which depletes soil nutrients and reduces its
fertility. This can decrease crop yields and increase the need for
fertilizers.
Soil Moisture: Changes in precipitation affect soil moisture
levels. Both drought and excessive rainfall can impact soil
structure and health, affecting its ability to support healthy crop
growth.
Economic implications
Cost of production: Increased costs due to the need for
additional irrigation, pest control, and soil management can impact
the profitability of farming. Insurance costs may also rise as
risks associated with extreme weather increase.
Market prices: Fluctuations in crop yields due to climate change
can lead to price volatility in agricultural markets. This can
affect both producers and consumers, potentially leading to food
insecurity.
Crop diversification: To mitigate risks, farmers may diversify
their crop portfolios to include more resilient varieties or
alternative crops better suited to changing conditions.
Technological innovation: Advances in technology, such as
precision agriculture, can help farmers optimize resource use and
improve resilience to climate impacts.
Policy and support: Governments and organizations can play a
crucial role in supporting farmers through subsidies, research and
development, and policies aimed at enhancing resilience to climate
change.
In conclusion, the impact of climate change on agriculture is
significant and requires a multifaceted response involving
technological innovation, policy support, and adaptation
strategies. The sector faces challenges in maintaining productivity
and ensuring food security as it adjusts to the changing climate.
Addressing these challenges will be crucial for sustaining global
food systems and supporting the livelihoods of farmers
worldwide.
