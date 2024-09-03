Khmelnytskyi Hands Over Electronic Surveillance System To Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another batch of equipment worth UAH 2.2

M was handed over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces by the city of Khmelnytskyi; the equipment was purchased with funds from the local budget.

Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn posted this on , as reported by Ukrinform.

"We have handed over 20 units of drone detection equipment and a powerful stationary electronic surveillance system. This is a budget purchase, the cost of all equipment is UAH 2,200,000," the Mayor said.

According to Symchyshyn, since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces have already received more than 130 units of EW and electronic surveillance equipment.

