3 Former Spacex Engineers Launched A Robotic Restaurant That Can Churn Out A Pizza Every 45 Seconds

Pizza, a robotic restaurant that can churn out a pizza every 45 seconds, is opening in spring next year in Los Angeles.

Three former SpaceX engineers have made a pizza-making robot machine.

The machine, which can produce a pizza every 45 seconds, will be in operation next year.

Stellar Pizza has more than 23 employees who used to work at Elon Musk's company.

The company

was founded in May 2019 by

three former SpaceX engineers, Benson Tsai, Brian Langone, and

James

Wahawisan.

Tsai, CEO of Stellar Pizza, spent five years at Elon Musk's company where he designed advanced battery systems for rockets and satellites.

He rounded up more than 23 former SpaceX employees to build an automated, touchless pizza-making machine that fits into the back of a truck.

Stellar Pizza's robotic machine can make, bake, and top a

pizza

in under five minutes.

The company offers a pepperoni or supreme pizza. Alternatively, customers can build their own pizza with fresh toppings, including

onions, bacon, chicken, and olives.

