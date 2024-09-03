3 Former Spacex Engineers Launched A Robotic Restaurant That Can Churn Out A Pizza Every 45 Seconds
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Stellar Pizza, a robotic restaurant that can churn out a pizza every 45 seconds, is opening in spring next year in Los Angeles.
Three former SpaceX engineers have made a pizza-making robot machine.
The machine, which can produce a pizza every 45 seconds, will be in operation next year.
Stellar Pizza has more than 23 employees who used to work at Elon Musk's company.
The company
was founded in May 2019 by
three former SpaceX engineers, Benson Tsai, Brian Langone, and
James
Wahawisan.
Tsai, CEO of Stellar Pizza, spent five years at Elon Musk's company where he designed advanced battery systems for rockets and satellites.
He rounded up more than 23 former SpaceX employees to build an automated, touchless pizza-making machine that fits into the back of a truck.
Stellar Pizza's robotic machine can make, bake, and top a
pizza
in under five minutes.
The company offers a pepperoni or supreme pizza. Alternatively, customers can build their own pizza with fresh toppings, including
onions, bacon, chicken, and olives.
ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
MENAFN03092024000228011069ID1108628905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.