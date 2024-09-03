Fan-Zone And Concert Tickets For Formula 1 Out On Sale
Fan-zone and concert tickets for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways
Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held on September 13-15, are
already on sale.
Azernews reports that at the end of the race week, live music
performances, games, simulators, virtual reality experiences, and
dances in different zones will give fans a real festival atmosphere
on the boulevard stage in the entertainment zone, which is updated
every year.
Fans will be able to see all the activations of Formula 1 in the
fan zone this year and will have the opportunity to follow the
pilots and their teams in the fan forum.
For photo enthusiasts, large Formula 1 decorations, an
exhibition of retro cars, live sculptures, "selfie" zones provide
the perfect opportunity to capture the most memorable shots from
Formula 1.
The entertainment zone offers different types of games and
activities for children as well as adults.
Also, from today, the sale of separate tickets for the concert
programs that will take place during the competition week has
started. It should be noted that the stars of the music world, Will
Smith, Black Coffee, and J Balvin, will perform at the grand
concerts to be held on September 13-14.
Those who want to experience the great atmosphere of the Formula
1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and feel the excitement directly can
purchase fan zone tickets and concert tickets. Tickets can be
purchased from the official website and mobile application of Baku
City Circle.
