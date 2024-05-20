Princess Basma Delivers Aid To Underprivileged Families, Children In Al Dafianeh Area

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, president of the Goodwill Campaign Higher Committee, has delivered the aid provided by the campaign to underprivileged families and children in Al Dafianeh area of the Northeastern Badia District.



The princess stressed that the campaign, affiliated with the Jordan Hashemite Human Development Fund (JOHUD), and in cooperation with its partners, continues its humanitarian mission and approach towards the targeted groups in all regions of the Kingdom, especially in poverty pockets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday.



She added that the campaign offers all possible assistance to families to improve their living and economic conditions and enable them to become self-reliant.

During the handing-over ceremony, Princess Basma highlighted the significant role women can play in poverty pockets by contributing to community development and proposing potential solutions for economic and social development issues, especially those related to women.

She praised the campaign's partners, expressing pride in these constructive partnerships as they embody the humanitarian objectives of the campaign.

The princess listened to a presentation on the campaign's programmes in Al Dafianeh area, delivered by Director of Princess Basma Development Centres in Mafraq Widad Shraideh, and the community leader, Hanaa Al Eisa.

She also exchanged talks with the youth committee and the community support committee at the centre about the initiatives that have been implemented and those currently underway to serve the people of the Al Dafianeh area.

Princess Basma checked on products made by the women at a mini bazaar, where women shared their experiences.

The princess also met with the chairperson and members of the administrative board of Al Bashaer Charity Association, where she listened to a briefing by Chairperson Maysa Rawabdeh about the services the association provides, including training courses that have benefited 500 women through job opportunities facilitated by networking with the Princess Basma Development Centre.



Rawabdeh noted that the association has active projects and is working on a school project to provide meals for 6,400 students with support from the Royal Health Awareness Society in various areas of the Badia.