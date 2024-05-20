World Faces Security Challenges With Humanitarian Consequences Qatar Plays Vital Role In Promoting Global Peace, Security: Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani affirmed that the mounting geopolitical tensions among various powers worldwide- culminating in the return of the peril of nuclear weapons proliferation and new wars with conventional weapons -represent major challenges whose catastrophic consequences transcend the national and regional borders, as well as battle fields, thus reaching cyberspaces.

His Excellency pointed out that with the emergence of a multitude of competing influence centers, the new conflict and conventional wars between major powers will unequivocally jeopardize the international system, citing the war in Ukraine, to name a few, which rocked the global energy markets and dramatically reduced food security, with the traces of the central state in Africa being obliterated due to the crisis in Sudan and its surrounding, in addition to the political polarizations in the Americas, the escalation between the United States and China, with major consequences on the global supply chains and international trade.

This came in His Excellency's inaugural speech on Monday before the sixth Global Security Forum held at the Sheraton Doha Hotel under the theme: "'Strategic Competition: The Complexity of Interdependence.'

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the participants are poised to discuss the security challenges facing the world at this event and will objectively review the details of the global security reality, along with the potential risks and means of neutralizing them, affirming that they will take the advantage of the forum-generated opportunities.

In the world that has witnessed massive transformations in the past few years, crises and conflict are mushrooming and threatening the global peace and security in an unprecedented way, spawning military wars and conflict, cyber-attacks, where espionage and hacking operations are morphing into environmental disasters and humanitarian crises, along with mass exodus, His Excellency added.

His Excellency pointed out that the region is facing multiple security concerns with the expansion of regional, civil and intra-state conflict, and is grappling with unceasing escalation that overtly endangers the regional and global security, highlighting that the war that grinds on in the Gaza Strip has claimed thousands of lives and still taking their lives, adding that every day the magnitude of humanitarian tragedy exacerbates, precipitating intense global efforts to end the conflict and ensure the delivery of aid.

History has proved that the cost of any occupation and its resulting consequences always becomes bigger than any potential ramification expected from the occupier, His Excellency added, pointing out that the policies the occupation pursues, along with the forced displacement and collective punishment have never yielded an end to any conflict, but remained a fuel for risk of metastasizing.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that when any conflict intensifies, the accumulated humanitarian consequences intensify as well, primarily the mass exodus and illegal immigration triggered by the poverty arising from the state failure, crumbling political structures and extremism fostered by a state of despair and loss of hope for a better future, pointing out that any humanitarian catastrophe has impact on the global supply chains as occurred due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

His Excellency highlighted that this catastrophe is currently unfolding in the Red Sea due to the war on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, adding that the war today is spilling over into other territories of the region, as the confrontations have expanded to the Red Sea and included direct confrontations between Iran and Israel with the peril of escalatory confrontations on the southern borders in Lebanon, along with the impact of this perilous escalation on fueling the narrative of extremism that is ravaging the entities of many countries in the region.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that amid this grim picture of the regional and global situation, the State of Qatar has exerted its entire effort to undertake a critical role in fostering global peace and security through the mediation efforts, conflict settlement, recovery of the global economy and rebuilding what was shattered by wars and epidemics.

His Excellency stressed that in this world, which is grappling with crises, shared action is imperative more than ever, highlighting that the State of Qatars foreign policy is based on the principle of cooperation in addressing the shared challenges, since boosting cooperation and multilateral action is an integral part of its foreign policy.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the development and humanitarian efforts of the State of Qatar have been extended to countries that are most in need through providing aid to build resilience and strengthen their institutional capabilities in multiple sectors, pointing out that for the sake of fostering global peace and security, the mediation efforts and conflict resolution are one of the core pillars of the State of Qatar's foreign policies. And by virtue of this approach, the State of Qatar has succeeded in reaching multiple truces and agreements that would mitigate the severity of conflict and reach peaceful solutions accordingly.

These efforts have not been restricted to the region but expanded to encompass the mediation between Russia and Ukraine to reunify the war-affected children with their relatives, as well as Venezuela and the United States of America, in addition to other mediation efforts that are currently ongoing, His Excellency highlighted, emphasizing that mediation efforts are simultaneously ongoing between Israel and Hamas.

His Excellency underscored that the State of Qatar's commitment to preventing the collapse of peace and stability in the region and employing diplomacy to resolve disputes through peaceful means, is not merely a political commitment, but rather a moral commitment that stems from collective responsibility towards advancing the most vulnerable peoples and promoting global security and stability.

It is critical to converge at this forum and other conversation venues to explore robust solutions for the problems facing the world and it is also important to agree on moral solutions that reflect the humanity and belief in the internationally agreed principles, solutions that apply the same principles on all people without discrimination since human is human, His Excellency said, adding that alleviating the suffering of human beings should neither hinge upon political considerations, nor determine the foremost priorities through checking the race and national affiliation of those who are suffering.

His Excellency added that the world is beset by crises and challenges that are so painful and frustrating and most of them are human-made, highlighting that the people of the State of Qatar learned the fact that from under the cloak of darkness comes the dawn.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs added that he is highly confident in the ability of nations to surmount the challenges facing the world, affirming that the good will, vibrant consciences, and human desire will prevail in the battle of life.

His Excellency welcomed the participants in the forum wishing them productive discussions during all days of its convention.

In his inaugural speech, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to the Iranian people on the death of HE President Ebrahim Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and their accompanying officials in the accident they went through, asking Allah, the Almighty, to bestow upon them his forgiveness.