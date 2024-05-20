Putin thinks Chinese electric vehicles more efficient than Americans

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the superior performance of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) compared to their American counterparts, attributing the imposition of tariffs by United States authorities to China's advancements in the EV sector. Speaking at a press conference in Harbin during his visit to China, Putin characterized the US tariffs as an instance of "unfair competition," aimed at curbing the entry of strong competitors into the American market.



Putin's comments underscored a broader narrative of emerging economic competition between China and the United States, with the former gaining traction as a formidable player in various industries, including electric transportation. According to Putin, the imposition of tariffs on Chinese EVs reflects a pattern of stifling competitive threats posed by other manufacturing powers, both in the United States and the European Union.



The escalation of tariffs on Chinese goods, including EVs, batteries, semiconductors, and other critical products, is part of an ongoing trade dispute between the US and China. Previous United States administrations, including that of former President Donald Trump, initiated tariffs on Chinese imports, leading to a trade war that has persisted through subsequent administrations, including the current presidency of Joe Biden.



Putin's remarks shed light on the complexities of global trade dynamics and the strategic considerations driving tariff policies, particularly within the context of intensifying competition between major economic powers. The evolving landscape of international trade continues to shape diplomatic relations and economic strategies worldwide, with implications for industries ranging from automotive to technology.

MENAFN20052024000045015687ID1108234512