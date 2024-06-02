NATO Flirting With War And Extinction In Ukraine

Russia has not changed its red line in demanding that NATO get out of Ukraine. While the Russians might agree to some security guarantees for Ukraine, it is hard to see how such guarantees have trading value. Would the US go to war with Russia for Ukraine?

The only solid and proven military force in NATO is the United States. But the US force is mainly expeditionary and small, no match for a Russian land army. If anyone wants to see what happens to expeditionary armies, look at Dunkir .

Dunkirk 26-29 May 1940 – British troops line up on the beach at Dunkirk to await evacuation.



The American advantage is in tactical aviation. But again US pilots would have to operate in a dense area denial environment where Russian air defenses could reduce US tactical aviation effectiveness. It is quite true that the US has stealth but the Russians have been working on ways to counter US stealth fighters such as the F-22 and F-35.



No one can say for sure how far along Russia is on being able to target American stealth platforms but Russian strategic defenses are using UHF and L band radars to make sure they are neither surprised nor incapable of handling stealth threats.



That explains why two Russian

strategic radar sites were targeted

by drones in the past week. Was the attack on Russia's strategic radar assets a preparation for the introduction of US strategic bombers and tactical aviation into the Ukraine war?

The“new” US policy on strikes inside Russian territory appears to be“limited” to counter-battery strikes in the Kharkov region, meaning inside Russian territory around Belgorod, a Russian city that has already been targeted by Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes. The other significant limitation is that the US will not allow ATACMS missiles to be fired into Russian territory (excluding Crimea which the Russians regard as their territory).

The Russians say that the US policy is largely meaningless because US and NATO weapons are already being used on Russia's territory. Russian President Vladimir Putin,

speaking in Tashkent , said that the US and NATO are manning the long-range weapons and providing target intelligence for them, so the“new” policy is not new at all.

Striking deep in Russia sounds like an attractive military option but it is far from clear such attacks can change the course of the war in Ukraine. The best option Ukraine has in trying to push back the Russians is the use of drones, most of which are Chinese in origin and modified by Ukraine to carry explosive ordnance, mainly RPG-7 warheads.

These can kill a tank or armored vehicle, or even the occasional command center or air defense radar. Ukraine has been firing them in the thousands and they are moderately effective.

It is noteworthy that the Chinese keep selling them to the Ukrainians even though their friend and ally is Russia. It is also interesting that the Russians say nothing about it. Yet it seems that the fastest way for Russia to end the Ukraine war would be to stop the supply of drones.



Drone with PG-7VL warhead.

There are a number of Chinese drone companies but the biggest and most important is DJI (Da Jiang Innovations), which controls 70-80% of the world market. There also are drone suppliers in Europe and the United States but they do not produce in high volume.

The change in US policy is encouraged by many of the NATO countries with some notable exceptions. Hungary, which is against NATO involvement in Ukraine, opposes deep strikes in Russian territory.

More relevantly,

Italy has come out against

the idea.

The

Germans , for their part and for what it is worth, say they support deep strikes but so far at least will not supply Taurus missiles, their only deep strike cruise missile weapon.