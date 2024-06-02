عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NATO Flirting With War And Extinction In Ukraine

NATO Flirting With War And Extinction In Ukraine


6/2/2024 10:15:46 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) NATO is flirting with war and extinction. France is now“officially”
sending troops to Ukraine
(they have been there for some time) and NATO countries are demanding strikes deep inside Russia.

Meanwhile, the US
has secretly made
a“policy shift” that somewhat falls short of what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted but opens the door to deep strikes by the US on Russian territory.

US Secretary of State
Antony Blinken says
that the US deep strike authorization is“misinformation” but he did not deny the change in US policy. He claims it is Russian disinformation but
the reports came from Washington
and not from Russia.

What is going on? Ukraine is on the
brink of collapse. The Ukrainian army is short on troops, and that gets worse by the day as their army continues to suffer high casualties. According to the Russians, Ukraine
lost 35,000 soldiers in May
(killed and wounded). Ukraine cannot replace the lost soldiers and the forced recruiting program underway can't replace trained personnel.

There also are rumors that Russia may significantly increase its own troop strength on the battle line. Some think that could be reinforcing the ongoing
Kharkov-focused operation. Others are projecting a new battlefront in the Sumy region. Still others think the Russians will soon reinforce their operations along the line of contract, rolling up more territory and finally taking Chasiv Yar.

NATO leaders fear Ukraine's collapse. While they are guessing what the Russians will do next, they are largely out of options to save Ukraine. Inserting NATO soldiers in relatively small numbers is not a solution. It only means that Europe will soon be filled with body bags.

NATO does not want to negotiate with Russia. That goes especially for President Joe Biden, who fears going into the coming elections having lost Afghanistan and Ukraine. Any deal with the Russians today would mean major concessions, not only on territory but about Ukraine's future.

MENAFN02062024000159011032ID1108287350


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search