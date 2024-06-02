Austin To Cambodia Opens The Way For Big Defense Reset

Austin's visit will take place amid restored and stabilized US-Cambodia relations, which hit a nadir after the suspension of the Angkor Sentinel joint military exercise in 2017. Those strained relations deteriorated more with the withdrawal of scholarships for Cambodian cadets studying at the US Service Academy in 2021.

But ties are arguably back on an upswing, enabling the diplomatic environment for Austin to visit. The visit also occurs as Cambodia is about to assume the role of the coordinating country for the US-ASEAN Dialogue from 2024-2027.

Before stepping down, long-serving prime minister Hun Sen had taken a more conciliatory approach toward Washington to lay a less contentious foundation for his son, the newly elected Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is a West Point Academy graduate.

His first move was to show a goodwill gesture to Washington by allowing the US defense attache in Phnom Penh to inspect the Ream Naval Base as requested in 2021. Although the first inspection went awry and became contentious over a last-minute request by the US official to visit facilities not on the original itinerary, Phnom Penh showed a willingness to open the base to US inspection.

More recently, Cambodia joined the US in co-sponsoring UN resolutions to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the end of Cambodia's 2022 ASEAN chairmanship, Hun Sen made his first-ever visit to the US Embassy in Phnom Penh, which was widely perceived as a conciliatory move toward mending relations.

Former US Ambassador to Cambodia W Patrick Murphy was instrumental in stabilizing bilateral relations during his tenure, which over time saw relations move from fewer recriminations and more dialogue.

Those State Department efforts have arguably laid the groundwork for the Pentagon to engage in more substantive dialogue, potentially reviving defense cooperation during Austin's visit.



The two sides will also be compelled to work together through Cambodia's coordinating role for US-ASEAN Dialogue Relations (2024-2027), which begins in July. In this capacity, Cambodia will facilitate every dialogue and co-chair relevant meetings between ASEAN and the US on areas of common interest.